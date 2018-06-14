Music City Trailer takes LGSA 6U tourney title

Aubrey Smith tripled and doubled for Music City. Courtney Haley had two singles and Adi Reece Davis and Anna Tyree one each as they and Alivia Lattimore doubled. Rylee Stanley singled twice and Hadleigh Gant, Morgan McCauley and Ellison Smith once each.

The following results are from semifinal games:

14-UNDER

Wilson Bank 7, State Farm-Jeff Gannon 4

Lexie Western doubled as she and Kaylee Sellars homered for Wilson Bank while Katrina Brown and Sam Williams doubled. Julia Boyd singled twice and Chloe Harris and Kennadi Martin once each.

Avery Haymans and Emoni Jude singled for Jeff Gannon.

Ligon & Bobo 10, Southeast Impressions 4

Megan Burrow homered for Ligon & Bobo while Amber Baugus, Lexi Dekker, Olivia Guy, Adaliene Ahlgard, Macayla Moss and Jazmyn Haney singled.

10-UNDER

Bridgepoint 6, Lester Digital 5

Alyssa Wood homered for Lester while Olivia Lester doubled and Allie Adams singled for Lester. Adams struck out four batters from the circle.

Terry Horne CPA 5, Milliken Roofing 4

Caitlin Greer homered and Allyssa Horne doubled as both singled for Terry Horne while Keeli Davis doubled twice.

Maci Hodge, Avery Mathis, Avery Sellars and Autumn Sweatt singled for Milliken. Hodge threw out a would-be base stealer at second base from behind the plate. Sweatt struck out six batters, giving her 86 for the season.

8-UNDER

Journey’s 7, CedarStone 6

Carlie Maynard singled as she and Bella Bornot doubled for CedarStoine. Cami Dockins singled three times, Halle Bond and Robby Noel twice each and Brooklynn Harrington, Harper Haskins, Rowan Illobre and Makenna Lee once apiece.

Holt Plumbing 11, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 10

Lillian Fulton doubled home the game-winning run for Holt in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cassi Hayes drove in four runs as she doubled twice and singled. Kloe Kamm singled twice and Fulton and Tatum Woodson once each as they and Emma Kellow doubled. Landry Orr and Lexi Simpson each singled twice and Alyvia Barnabi, Ja’myah Jackson and Ailee Weitzel once apiece.

Emma Broomfield, Neely Greer and Waverly Head singled as they and Nora Rogers doubled for Ryan Stephens. Payln Stephens singled twice and Ayla Reeves and McKenzie Jo Thompson once each.