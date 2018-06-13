LGSA first-round tournament results

14-UNDER

Wilson Bank 14, Lebanon Monument 9

Kennadi Martin singled as she and Lexie Western homered for Wilson Bank. Julia Boyd doubled twice while Sam Williams singled three times and doubled. Katrina Brown singled twice and Chloe Harris, Abby Marshall and Kaylee Sellars once each.

10-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 3, Action Nissan 2

Avery Sellars doubled home the winning run. Maci Hodge, who also doubled, threw out two runners from behind the plate. Autumn Sweatt struck out eight batters in the circle.

Mackenzie Harris drove in both Action Nissan runs on a homer and a single. Catcher Kaylee Harlin turned an unassisted double play by tagging out a batter on a dropped third strike before tagging out a running attempting to steal home.

Lester Digital 15, Dick’s Sporting Goods 8

Allie Adams and Addison Simpson singled for Lester. Adams struck out three batters in three innings and Olivia Lester fanned two in one.

Cadence Logue hit her first home run of the season for Dick’s while Alma Garcia, Charlie Mae Haston and Chloe Jennings singled.

8-UNDER

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 14, Spiral Systems 2

Emma Broomfield and McKenzie Jo Thompson singled as they and Neely Greer tripled and doubled for Ryan Stephens. Waverly Head had three singles; Ayannah Coffey, Makenna Guy and Ayla Reeves two each and Nora Rogers and Payln Stephens one apiece.

Ealyn Burton and Addison Lattimore doubled and singled for Spiral while Kassie Martel singled twice and Avalyn Broach once.

CedarStone 14, Drip Dry Plumbing 2

Cami Dockins tripled and Makenna Lee and Carlie Maynard doubled as each singled twice for CedarStone. Halle Bond and Harper Haskins each singled three times; Bella Bornot, Addison Haston and Robby Noel twice apiece and Rowan Illobre once.

Jadan Warmath homered for Drip Dry. Anniston Smith singled as she and Baylin Cox doubled. Jalacia Anter, Nataliyah Dowell, Amelia Friedhof and Dailey Rae Hight singled.

6-UNDER

Adams Lawncare 8, Hawk Specialty 7

Jaylin Reasonover doubled and singled for Adams. Mallory Evetts, Gwen Laboube and Allie Pominville each singled twice and Kinley Ash, Lillianna Hamilton, Miley Norman, Lillie Plotts and Savannah Spencer once apiece.

Harper Hall, Airyn Harris, Jada James and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson singled for Hawk.

The championship games will be played at 6 p.m. Friday with closing ceremonies to follow at around 7:30.