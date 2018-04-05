logo

Watertown Middle softball

Watertown’s Poston edges TXR’s Dickerson 2-1

Staff Reports • Apr 5, 2018 at 5:51 PM

WATERTOWN — Watertown scored two first-inning runs and Chloe Poston made them stand in a 2-1 triumph over Tuckers Crossroads on Thursday at Three Forks Park.

Poston and Tuckers’ Aly Dickerson each allowed one hit - both by the opposing pitcher. The Lady Hornets tallied their run in the fifth on an RBI by Maddison Wall.

Dickerson struck out 11 and Poston five.

