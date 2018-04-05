Watertown Middle softball Watertown’s Poston edges TXR’s Dickerson 2-1 Staff Reports • Apr 5, 2018 at 5:51 PM WATERTOWN — Watertown scored two first-inning runs and Chloe Poston made them stand in a 2-1 triumph over Tuckers Crossroads on Thursday at Three Forks Park. Poston and Tuckers’ Aly Dickerson each allowed one hit - both by the opposing pitcher. The Lady Hornets tallied their run in the fifth on an RBI by Maddison Wall. Dickerson struck out 11 and Poston five. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.