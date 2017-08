Members of the LGSA 6-under regular season and tournament runner-up Spiral Systems are Courtney Haley, Alivia Lattimore, Makenna Lee, Kirstein White, Raelynn Ashley, Ealyn Burton, Adollyne Lalka-Hill, McKenzie Lockwood, Cadence Malave, Sadie Mosley, Madelyn Patton and Kacie Rose. The coaches are Rob Ashley, Deidre Ashley and Austin Burton.