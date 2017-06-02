Spiral Systems edges out All-Around Home Repair in 6U

Anna Kate Potter led with way at the plate with three singles and an RBI. Delaney Vaughn had two singles and a double, while Mallory Evetts had a single, double and two RBIs. Ja’ziyah Jackson had an RBI single, and Crimson Hicks, Ja’myah Jackson, Kaelyn Carter and Jayla Wofford each singled for All-Around Home Repair.

No information was available for Spiral Systems.

The LGSA 6-under championship will be Monday at 6 p.m. between Spiral Systems and Gyspy Jo’s.

8-UNDER

Just Box It 14,

Milliken Roofing 5

Just Box It defeated Milliken Roofing 14-5 in 8-under LGSA action Thursday night.

For Just Box It, Callie Dillard led the way with a homerun, triple, single and six RBIs. Jordan Hawkins had three singles and an RBI, and Emmy Lindsey finished with two singles, one triple and three RBIs. Autumn Sweatt and Kate Bone each had three singles and one RBI, Teagan Fetcho had two singles, one double and one RBI, Mikayla Hubbard had two singles and one RBI, Baylin Cox had two singles, and Cassi Hayes and Colleena Ralston each singled.

For Milliken Roofing, Gracyn Milliken let the way with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Amiyah Hodge had two singles and two RBIs, while Jailyn Driver had two singles and one RBI. Abby Smith finished with two singles, and Payln Stephens hit a double. Sophie Bayes, Londen Bridgers and Lexi Simpson each singled.

10-UNDER

Vibe Auto 15,

Adams Lawncare 4

Vibe Auto defeated Adams Lawncare 15-4 in 10-under LGSA action Thursday night.

For Adams Lawncare, Katrina Brown, Chloe Jennings, and Kaylee Sellars each had two stolen bases, and Maycie Crocker stole one base.

No information was available for Vibe Auto.

Straight Shot 4, State Farm 2

Straight Shot defeated State Farm 4-2 in 10-under LGSA action Thursday night.

For Straight Shot, Haylee Brader led the way with one triple and three RBI’s. Abby Brinkley had one RBI, and Ellie Parker stole one base.

For State Farm, Bailey Shepard led with one single and one RBI. She also struck out eight batters. Kyla Scharfman tripled once and stole one base. Abby Gannon had a single and three stolen bases.

Vibe Auto 7,

Montgomery Appraisal 4

Vibe Auto defeated Montgomery Appraisal 7-4 in 10-under LGSA action Thursday night.

For Vibe Auto, Zoe Lawrence led the way with two singles and three stolen bases. She also struck out six batters. Lilly Kate Purnell stole five bases. She was followed by Addison Simpson, Cassie Mofield, Lillie Huddleston and Emilie Encke each with three stolen bases. Morgan Diehl had two stolen bases, and Hailey Ballard had one.

For Montgomery Appraisal, Addalyn Hulse drove in one single and stole two bases, while Morgan Stearman singled and stole base once. Kelsey Haley singled, and Bailey Stewart stole base three times. Jaden Harris finished with four stolen bases for Montgomery.

14-UNDER

Superior 15, Blackwell 5

Superior defeated Blackwell 15-5 in 14-under LGSA action Thursday night.

For Superior, Megan Burrow led with a single, triple, and four RBI’s. Ellie Brinkman and Morgan Harlin each singled, had two RBI’s, and stole base once. Kailey Harvey doubled, had one RBI, and two stolen bases. Taylor Haymans had two RBI’s and one stolen base while Emoni Jude had one RBI and two stolen bases. Makayla Thompson and Carolyn Allison both finished with an RBI and stole base once. Savannah Kennedy stole base four times.

For Blackwell, Akira Wooden led with a single, an RBI and two stolen bases. Alexis Dekker singled and had one RBI. Hanna Short scored one run, had two singles and two stolen bases while Jazmyn Haney scored one run, singled once and had two stolen bases. Mya Kees scored a run and doubled while Jessica Rockhill scored one run and had three stolen bases.

Bridgepoint Surveying 9, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2

Bridgepoint Surveying defeated Dick’s Sporting Goods 9-2 in LGSA action Thursday night.

For Bridgepoint Surveying, McKenzie “Lou” Mason homered while Zoe Ray finished with a double. Paige Potter and Chloe Ray each singled.

For Dick’s Sporting Goods, Delisha Kirkendoll led the way with a triple, RBI and a stolen base. Emma Blair, Abigail McClain and Sam Williams each finished with a single.