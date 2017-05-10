Phoenix ink California native Antonelli

Antonelli spent the last two seasons at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., earning first team all-conference and All-Southern California both years for the Warriors. She batted .381 with 11 doubles, five triples, 32 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 41 games this season, helping ECC to a 36-6 record.

As a freshman she batted .390 with five doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 28 walks in 43 contests.

Antonelli was a three-year letter-winner for coach Jennifer Dessert at Redondo Union High School, garnering first team all-conference accolades as a junior and senior and second team recognition as a sophomore. She batted .422 with a .470 on-base percentage during her RUHS career for the Sea Hawks.

She is the daughter of Stephen and Teresa Antonelli and is related on her father’s side of the family to Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star for the New York/San Francisco Giants (1954, 1956-59) who led the National League in ERA (2.30) in 1954 with a 21-7 record. The left-hander helped the Giants to the pennant that season, winning Game 2 in the World Series and saving Game 4 against the Indians. He earned NL Pitcher of the Year that year and pitched 13 seasons in MLB with the Boston/Milwaukee Braves (1948-50, 1953, 1962), Giants (1954-60) and Cleveland Indians (1961).

Antonelli joins Paola Del Valle (St. Cloud, Fla.), Paige Robinson (Wilson Central), Kayla Rainey (Madison), Brice Dabbs (Friendship Christian), Keyley Caplinger (Auburntown), Callie Perkins (Huntland), Hope Titchbourne (Bozeman, Mont.), Sydney Adkins (LaFayette, Ga.), Ashley Faught (Union) and Shelby Phelps (Owensboro, Ky.) in this year’s recruiting class.