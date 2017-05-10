Central outscores Lebanon 13-10

Megan Jaselskis’ three-run triple gave Lebanon a 9-8 lead in the fifth and she made it a two-run margin on Brianna Nagelhout’s single.

But the Lady Wildcats rallied in the seventh on six hits, but two errors made only one of the runs earned, to improve to 23-15-1 and move into another elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Vol State against Mt. Juliet, which ousted Gallatin on the Lady Wave’s home field 11-3. Hendersonville and Portland will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the winner’s bracket final at Vol State.

Lebanon’s season ended at 17-17-1 in Jody Atwood’s first season as coach, a year in which he was named district coach of the year.

The Lady Devils jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Megan Jaselskis’ sacrifice fly to center field before Central stormed in front with five scores in the second, two in the third and one (on Morgan Stokes’ RBI groundout) in the fourth. Lebanon climbed back with three runs in the second and two in the third.

Claire Smith smacked a two-run triple in the Central second and also singled. Alaina Smith drove in three runs on as many singles. Laney Tucker had an RBI on a double to cap the seventh inning after earlier hitting two singles. Ashley Foster added an RBI single. Brooke Pfefferle and Kenzie Meador each singled twice and Kaylee Richetto and Paige Robinson once apiece. Eboni Jordan capped the five-run second with a two-run single to center.

Jaselskis doubled and singled while Bailey Lasater belted an RBI double in the second. Madi Kimble also had a run-scoring single. Nagelhout, Brittany Harris, Anna Smallwood and Aaryn Grace Lester each singled twice and Anna Bennett once.