Rainey lettered in softball and basketball at Aaron Academy in Hendersonville for coaches Michael Connell and David Oster. She is the daughter of Billy and Candell Rainey.

Rainey joins Brice Dabbs (Friendship Christian), Keyley Caplinger (Auburntown), Callie Perkins (Huntland), Hope Titchbourne (Bozeman, Mont.), Sydney Adkins (LaFayette, Ga.), Ashley Faught (Union City) and Shelby Phelps (Owensboro, Ky.) in this year’s recruiting class.