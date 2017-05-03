Tuesday night LGSA results

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 8, Montgomery Appraisal 4

Caitlin Greer homered for Terry Horne while Adeline Smith doubled and singled. Zakiyah Brooks singled twice and Alyssa Horne and Keeli Davis once each.

Kelsey Haley doubled for Montgomery while Jaden Harris, Addalyn Hulse, Addy Lindsey, Bailey Stewart and Elizabeth Velsor singled.

8-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 24, Wilson Bank 9

Abby Smith drove in six Milliken runs on a homer, two triples and a double while Haven Risner racked up three doubles and a home run. Adilynn Harris singled twice and doubled as she and Payln Stephens tripled. Amiyah Hodge had four doubles. Sophie Bates had two singles and Ky’Leigh Chandler one as both doubled twice. Gracyn Milliken and Lexi Simpson each singled twice and doubled. Londen Bridgers singled twice and Jailyn Driver and Jenny Yow once each.

Marlie Beaty and Analyn McKenzie tripled and singled for Wilson Bank while Molly Followill and Labreion Kirkendoll doubled and singled. Addison Lattimore and Carolyn Natte each singled twice and Kloe Kamm, Julianna Pruitt and Rylee Rogers once apiece.

Lester Digital 16, Journey’s 2

Olivia Lester singled three times and homered while Harlie Phillips doubled twice, homered and singled as both drove in five Lester Digital runs. Emma Broomfield doubled twice and singled while Avery Taylor had three singles and a double. Alyssa Wood singled four times, Ava Felts and Amelia Friedhof three times apiece, Courtney Bruce twice and Lillian Fulton and Marleigh Gray once each.

Waverly Head doubled and singled for Journey’s. Reagan Schmitz singled three times, Nora Rogers and Bella Stafford twice apiece and Ashtyn Corley, Lindsay Denson, Makenzi Ellis, Emma Kate Hunter, Aryanna McCarver and Morgan Sutton once each.

6-UNDER

All Around Home Repair 3, Ligon & Bobo 0

Delaney Vaughn doubled for All Around while Ansleigh Gray singled twice. Kaelyn Carter, Crimosn Hicks, Ja’Myah Jackson, Ja’Ziyah Jackson, Anna Kate Potter and Jayla Wofford singled.

Gwendolyn Ash doubled for Ligon & Bobo while Maile Morris singled twice and Olivia Edwards, Paisleigh Guy, London Langford, Adalynn Morris and kinsley Schwend once each.

Sprial Systems 6, Gypsy Jo’s 5

Cadence Malave tripled for Spiral. Sadie Mosley singled as she, Courtney Haley, Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Madelyn Patton doubled. Raelynn Ashley, Makenna Lee and Kacie Rose singled.

Hadley Hays, Carlie Maynard and McKenzie Jo Thompson tripled and singled for Gypsy Jo’s while Hope Judd doubled. Halle Bond and Rachel Gaddes each singled twice and Cami Dockins, Anniston Smith and Ailee Weitzel once apiece.

PEE WEE

SEI vs. Smile Gallery

Harper Hall singled as she and Jada James doubled for SEI. Bin Danner singled twice and Tanna Satchell once.

Kinsley Ash, Isabella Callahan, Adi Reece Davis, Bree Hickman, Kennedy McGovern, Kenslie Nieves, Adelynn Owen, Allie Pominville and Makayla Williamson each singled twice and Bonnie Cobb-Cook and Aleeyah Rummell once apiece for Smile Gallery.