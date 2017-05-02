Winfree Bryant wins 13-3 on 8th-Grade Night

The Lady Aviators will return the favor for Friendship’s Eighth-Grade Night at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Friendship jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning before Winfree Bryant answered with five in the bottom half. Alaina Smith and Landry Dixon doubled, followed by singles by Avery Harris, Elizabeth Miller, Hannah Breedlove, Addie Grace Porter, Savannah Seay and Kendall Arnold.

Arnold walked in the fourth and scored on Smith’s third home run of the season.

Smith drove in three runs on a homer, triple and double. Miller singled twice and Porter once as both had two RBI and tripled. Breedlove drove in two runs on as many singles. Dixon doubled as she and Seay singled and knocked in a run. Harris and Arnold singled.

Dixon allowed six hits in six innings with a walk and four strikeouts.