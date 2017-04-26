Lady Wildcats win 21-16 (not a misprint)

The Lady Wildcats outscored the host Lady Commandos 21-16 in Wednesday night’s rematch at Drakes Creek Park, a game which took almost three hours to play.

It featured 43 hits, including 25 by Central. Claire Smith, Brooke Pfefferle, Kaylee Richetto and Kenzie Meador each had four for the Lady Wildcats, who climbed to 19-12-1 for the season and 6-3 in District 9-AAA going into Friday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Lebanon.

The teams traded three-spots in the first inning. Eboni Jordan hit a two-run single and Laney Tucker an RBI hit for the Lady Wildcats.

Central scored five times in the second. Richetto singled in Smith. Meador hit a bases-loaded triple to left field before Jordan’s bunt single sent Meador home.

Pinch-hitter Morgan Stokes blasted a three-run homer over the left-field fence in the fourth. Paige Robinson followed with a bunt single and scores on the second of consecutive wild pitches.

Alaina Morris stole home in the Central fifth.

Hendersonville scored six runs in the fifth, capped by Annsley Kalamon’s second homer of the night as the Lady Commandos climbed to within 13-12.

But Central got those half dozen runs back in the sixth on five singles, an error, a walk and a fielder’s choice to re-open the margin to 19-12.

Richetto’s sacrifice fly scored Smith in the seventh. Meador’s triple sent home Pfefferle, who had doubled, for a 21-13 lead.

Alex Beavers’ three-run homer closed the Lady Commando scoring in the seventh.

Ashley Foster allowed nine runs on nine hits in four innings and got the win. Richetto surrendered seven scores on nine hits in three frames for the save.