Brittni Allison doubled and singled for the Tigerettes while Zoe Baskin tripled and Madi Reeder and Chloe Poston doubled. Hannah Eaton added two singles and Abbey Cooper, Gracie Netherton, Alie Tunks and Natalie Fountain one each.

Watertown will play host to Cannon County at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Three Forks.