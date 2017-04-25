Lady Saints win two straight over HCA

Smith pitched the first inning before Clarke went the final four, striking out four, to get the win.

Mt. Juliet Christian finished with 11 hits.

The Lady Saints scored four times in the second inning, capped by Abi Hildabrand’s two-run triple. Smith had an RBI single after Aspen Lewis singled.

Singles by Megan Blackwell, Sam Stilts and Kinsley Barga sandwiched around a Clarke triple to account for two scores in the third.

Maddie Eaglen’s fourth-inning single was followed by Blackwell’s two-run triple. Blackwell added an RBI single in the fifth.

The teams met Monday in Hendersonville with Mt. Juliet Christian taking a 16-1 win in four innings.

Smith struck out eight in four innings, allowing three hits.

Blackwell, Barga and Clarke singled in the Lady Saints’ six-run first inning.

Mt. Juliet Christian got 10 in the fourth. Blackwell doubled and Hildabrand hammered a double off the center-field wall. Smith, Clarke and Eaglen singled.