Smallwood, Lebanon blank Beech 8-0

The Lady Devils scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings before breaking the game open with five in the sixth, three of which came on Brianna Nagelhout’s homer over the center-field wall.

Smallwood didn’t strike out a batter but walked only one as Lebanon improved to 13-13-1 for the season and 6-3 in District 9-AAA.

Leadoff batter Anna Bennett banged out three singles, including a second-inning RBI. Morgan Jones doubled twice, one of which drove in a sixth-inning score. Megan Jaselskis doubled and singled while Macy Lee singled twice. Smallwood and Bailey Lasater rounded out the Lady Devils’ 12-hit parade with a single apiece.

Lebanon will celebrate Senior Night at 5 p.m. Tuesday before the game with Station Camp begins at 5:15.