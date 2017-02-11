CU signs Huntland's Perkins

The Huntland native batted .321 with two doubles, two home runs, 17 runs scored and 15 RBIs in just 81 at-bats as a freshman at Columbia State. The Chargers finished 2016 with a 43-11 record.

She was a five-year letter winner for coaches Reggie Campbell and Daniel Wiggs at Huntland High School, earning all-district honors each of her last four seasons for the Hornets. She also lettered three years in basketball at HHS and is the daughter of Charles Green and Courtney Perkins.

Perkins joins Hope Titchbourne (Bozeman, Mont.), Sydney Adkins (LaFayette, Ga.), Ashley Faught (Union City) and Shelby Phelps (Owensboro, Ky.) in this year’s recruiting class.