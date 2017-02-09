Adkins signs with CU softball

Adkins is a four-year letter-winner for coach Glenn Woodard at LaFayette High School, batting .255 with 15 doubles and five home runs during her senior year for the Ramblers. Georgia High School softball takes place during the fall.

She also has lettered two years in basketball and one season in track at LHS and is the daughter of Kevin and Tammy Adkins. Her father played football at Cumberland from 1996-99, her uncle, David Wilhoite, was a football player at CU the same four years and another uncle, Lebanon-native Bubba Legon, also played football at CU from 1999-02.

Adkins joins Ashley Faught (Union City) in this year’s recruiting class.