Late goal sends Bethel men past CU, 4-3

The Wildcats (1-1-0) scored in the ninth minute, with Don Obare finding the back of the net on an assist from Mohungsi, and the same two players hooked up again less than two minutes into the second period for a 2-0 BU advantage.

Cumberland (0-1-1) struggled mightily in the first half to keep possession of the ball until the final 15 minutes when Bethel goalkeeper Marco Taaffe made several of his five saves in the period, turning away shots from Tyler Watson and Martin Walsh and then another from Bakary Bagayoko just before the half.

Only 31 seconds after the second goal by the Wildcats, the Phoenix received a gift, an own goal from Bethel. A defender played the ball back to Taaffe and it bounced over his foot into the net, but the visitors answered quickly, with Obare assisting this time to Michael Nwafor, who won a 1-v-1 battle with Cumberland goalie Bennet Strutz high and right in the 55th minute.

Bethel won a ball in the midfield and immediately streaked toward the goal, outnumbering the Phoenix 4-to-2 before the finish by Nwafor.

The Phoenix kept the pressure on in the final 30 minutes, though, and struck in the 63rd minute when Watson redirected a corner kick by Walsh into the right side of the net, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Cumberland kept the possession and avoided a couple of near disasters with streaking Bethel players. The Phoenix evened the match in the 82nd minute on a Sondre Risa header off a corner kick.

But the Wildcats were not done and especially Mohungsi, who dribbled down the right sideline. He cut back left to the corner of the 18-yard box and fired a left-footed shot near post into the upper 90. Strutz had a late reaction and the ball sailed off the top of his hands and into the net with exactly three minutes to play, giving Bethel the game-winner and its first win of the season.

Cumberland will play at home again Sunday at 3 p.m. against Reinhardt University looking for its first victory of the year.