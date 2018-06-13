Friendship Christian’s boys basketball team will conduct a shooting clinic with former Lebanon High star Malcolm Manier for boys and girls ages 8-14 from 4-5:30 p.m. June 18-20 for $75. For more information, visit friendshipchristian.org/fundamentals or friendshipchristian.org/shooting.

Wilson Central girls’ hoops camp June 13-15

Wilson Central girls’ basketball coach Jeff Keller, his staff and players will conduct a girls’ individual camp for upcoming first- through eighth-graders from 8 a.m.-noon June 13-15. Cost is $75. For more information, email Keller at kellejef100@wcschools.com.

Wilson Central plans youth football camp

Wilson Central High School will hold a youth league football camp June 18-19 from 6-8 p.m. at the school. Registration will be June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the concession stand at the football field. Registration forms can be found at wilsoncentralsports.com. Email questions about the camp to coach Brad Dedman at dedmanb@wcschools.com.

MJHS softball camp June 19-20

Mt. Juliet High softball will hold an all-skills camp from 8 a.m.-noon June 19-20 on the Lady Bears’ field behind the school. In case of rain, the camp will be held indoors. Check-in will be from 6:30-8 a.m. Grades K-4 will go June 19 and grades 5-8 June 20. Cost is $50 per session.

CU soccer camp July 9-12

Cumberland soccer has added another summer camp set for 5-7:30 p.m. July 9-12 for shooting, finishing and goalkeeping for ages 8-18 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field, as announced this week by head coach Adam Grant. Cost is $100 per camp with sign-up at www.cumberlandcamps.com. Cumberland women’s soccer is also hosting an ID Camp this Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. for ages 14-19 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.