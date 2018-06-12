Dixon, Lucumi ink scholarship papers with CU men

Dixon posted 22 goals this season for the Blue Devils and earned All-Region honors as a junior for coach Mark Lamberth at White House High School. He is the son of Don and Becky Dixon.

Lucumi played for coach Manuel Barona at Politecnico Municipal de Cali in Colombia before playing at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor, N.J., and Belmont University. He is the son of Armando Lucumi and Patricia Ruth Villegas.

Dixon and Lucumi join Donald Williams (Chula Vista, Calif.) in this year’s recruiting class.