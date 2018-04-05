logo

Mt. Juliet Christian soccer

MJCA outkicks Commanders 6-1

Staff Reports • Apr 5, 2018 at 9:22 PM

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet chalked up a 6-1 win over Friendship Christian on Thursday.

Freshman Austin Woodson put the Saints on the scoreboard four minutes in on an assist from classmate Carter Branim. Branim found the back of the net at the 20-minute mark off a pass from Gabriel Vasconcelos.

Friendship then kept the Saints at bay until the floodgates opened at the 68-minute mark, starting with an unassisted score from Vasconcelos. Carter got his second score of the day a minute later off an Ethan Vogel assist. Senior Jacob Sherrod scored his first-ever goal five minutes later from senior Issac Davey. Freshman Austin Woodson capped the scoring off Vasconcelos’ second assist of the day.

The Commanders converted a corner kick with just under a minute to play to erase the shutout.

Logan Collier collected 12 saves for the Saints, mostly in the first half.

