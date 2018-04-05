MJCA outkicks Commanders 6-1

Freshman Austin Woodson put the Saints on the scoreboard four minutes in on an assist from classmate Carter Branim. Branim found the back of the net at the 20-minute mark off a pass from Gabriel Vasconcelos.

Friendship then kept the Saints at bay until the floodgates opened at the 68-minute mark, starting with an unassisted score from Vasconcelos. Carter got his second score of the day a minute later off an Ethan Vogel assist. Senior Jacob Sherrod scored his first-ever goal five minutes later from senior Issac Davey. Freshman Austin Woodson capped the scoring off Vasconcelos’ second assist of the day.

The Commanders converted a corner kick with just under a minute to play to erase the shutout.

Logan Collier collected 12 saves for the Saints, mostly in the first half.