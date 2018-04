Vogel’s first score was a Madison Academy own goal in the 27th minute. He found the back of the net himself in the 58th minute.

Madison scored in the 29th minute.

Mt. Juliet Christian followed with its first loss of the season, 4-1, at home Tuesday to Franklin Christian.

Eli Burgess scored in the first half for the Saints, who trailed 3-1 at halftime as they slipped to 4-1-1.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to West Academy in Dickson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.