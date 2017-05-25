2017 women's schedule announced

Cumberland won its NAIA Championship Opening Round match over John Brown University, 2-1, reaching the NAIA Final Site in Orange Beach, Ala., for the fourth time in five seasons last year.

The Phoenix will begin the 2017 campaign with a road match at Tennessee Wesleyan on Aug. 24 before playing host to John Brown (Aug. 31) and Park (Sept. 2). CU will head to Brenau (Sept. 6) and West Virginia Tech (Sept. 16) with a home contest versus Indiana Wesleyan (Sept. 13) sandwiched in between.

Cumberland will begin a three-match homestand Sept. 19 against Georgia Gwinnett. The club will open Mid-South Conference action versus the University of the Cumberlands on Sept. 26 and play host to Mobile on Sept. 28.

The Phoenix will hit the road the following week to take on Campbellsville (Oct. 3) and Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 6). Cumberland will play host to Georgetown College (Oct. 13) and Pikeville (Oct. 21) with a road outing at Shawnee State (Oct. 18) in between. CU will end the regular season with three straight road matches, taking on Life (Oct. 25), Bryan (Oct. 27) and Martin Methodist (Oct. 31).

The Mid-South Conference Championships will begin Nov. 2 with the quarterfinals. Semifinals and finals for the conference tournament are set for Nov. 9-10, with all matches in Bowling Green, Ky.

The NAIA Championship Opening Round will take place Nov. 18 and the 34th annual NAIA Championships are set for Nov. 27-Dec. 2 in Orange Beach.

Tennessee Wesleyan, John Brown, Lindsey Wilson, Park and Martin Methodist all played in the NAIA Championship Opening Round last season and Mobile received an automatic berth into the NAIA Final Site in Orange Beach as the host school.