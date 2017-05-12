Mt. Juliet ends season for Wilson Central

The lone goal for the Wildcats came from senior Tyler Gilbert, assisted by senior James Graham.

Wildcats finished with a 11-4-2 record, which eclipsed the 10-win mark for the second time in as many seasons. The overall record for the past two seasons was 24-8-2.

Wilson Central had several regular- and post-season honors, which included senior Kellen Lively named keeper of the year. Graham and Gilbert, along with sophomores Barrett Streeter and Lucas Anderson, were named first-team All-District. Sophomore Mo Awad was named second-team All-District.

Graham and Lively were named to the District 9-AAA all-tournament team.