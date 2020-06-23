Gade faces Warner in November U.S. Senate race

NORTON — U.S. Army veteran Daniel M. Gade will challenge incumbent Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner in the November general election.

At press time on Tuesday, Gade, 45, an American University professor from Alexandria, drew 199,577 of Tuesday’s Republican primary vote against nomination challengers Alissa A. Baldwin’s 53,552 and 42,730 votes for Thomas A Speciale II, with just over 99% of the state’s 2,581 precincts reporting in unofficial results

Gade, who was wounded in Iraq, retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel in 2017. Speciale II, 51, of Woodbridge, is an Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer and Baldwin, 42, of Lunenberg County, is a public-school teacher.

Warner, 65, served one term as Virginia governor from 2002 to 2006 before winning election to the Senate in 2008. He was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election.

According to his campaign website, Gade supports “the right to protect ourselves by keeping and bearing arms as the only way to ensure equal protection and justice for all, regardless of race, class or creed.” Gade also supports limited government, strong national defense and promotion of free market systems with decreased government regulation “with free and unfettered trade.”

Locally, Gade won the vote in all but one physical precinct and all of the absentee votes in Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton. He tied with Speciale in the Blackwater precinct in Lee County with 4 votes. Baldwin polled 3 votes in that precinct.

In Virginia Department of Election unofficial results Tuesday, with all precincts reporting, the candidates polled:

Lee County: Gade 51; Speciale 34; Baldwin 34

Wise County: Gade 813; Speciale 85; Baldwin 131

Scott County: Gade 990; Speciale 44; Baldwin 49

Norton: Gade 83; Speciale 7; Baldwin 14

The primary was delayed two weeks from June 9 under emergency order by Gov. Ralph Northam because of the COVID-19 pandemic.