Keith qualifies to run for Wilson County school board Zone 7 seat

Keith said he moved to Wilson County when he was 2 and has always called it home. He attended Byars Dowdy Elementary School, Walter J. Baird Middle School and Lebanon High School and graduated in the class of 1988. He then signed up with the U.S. Navy and left for boot camp in Orlando, Florida in January 1989. After boot camp, Keith was sent to Pensacola, Florida to Naval Technical Training Center Corry Station to become a cryptologic technician operator. While there, he received top secret clearance and was sent to his permanent duty station at Naval Security Group Activity Northwest in Chesapeake, Virginia to serve out the remaining three years of his enlistment. He said he never once receiving less than a four on any evaluation, and was named sailor of the year in 1991, an honorable discharge, National Defense Ribbon, Cold War-Era medal and Four-Year Good Conduct Award.

When he returned home, Keith said he went to work for his father’s company, Keith’s Professional Securities, as personnel director and was in charge of about 60 employees, 40 who were certified police officers. His tasks included hiring and firing, schedules, vacations and any arising problems with accounts, including those with Dell Facilities in both Lebanon and Nashville, Lochinvar, Bacar, Richie Brothers, McFarland’s psychiatric hospital, then-University Medical Center’s emergency room and the Nashville SuperSpeedway.

In 2002, Keith put himself through Walter State Police Academy and graduated as an executive officer at the top of class No. 40. When he returned home, Keith went to work at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in April 2002. He left the patrol division in February 2012 to take a new assignment as a school resource officer tasked with the protection of 1,500 students at Rutland Elementary School and Gladeville Elementary School.

In 2013, Keith and his wife, Kandy, along with their four children, Kaitlyn, Anthony, Ross and Loraine, moved their church membership to Gladeville Baptist Church.

Keith is an active member of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Police Benevolent Association and member of the United States Office of Veterans Affairs.

“My record and reputation speaks for itself as I am proud of my work and my Gladeville families,” Keith said. “I would openly invite anyone to ask their neighbor, family or friends, assuring that I am a hard worker. I counsel hundreds of students, teach dozens of classes, as well as mentor more than two dozen young, wayward boys each year in need of some time and attention on working through their problems.

“I look forward to the opportunity of representing Zone 7 of the Wilson County school board and taking a proactive role by wanting more involvement in the decision-making process, with the inside knowledge from seven years of firsthand experience to aid me. With this knowledge, I believe myself to be a great asset in knowing and understanding the issues and needs with teachers, families and most importantly, our children.

“Thank you for voting for James ‘Rusty’ Keith in the upcoming election; early voting starts July 13 through July 28, and Election Day is Aug. 2.”

Both Keith and Chad Karl challenged incumbent board member Gwynne Queener, who was appointed by the Wilson County Commission, for the Zone 7 seat on the Wilson County Board of Education in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election.