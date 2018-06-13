Robinson seeks third term on Wilson County Board of Education

After he served as a teacher and coach in Wilson County for 37 years, Robinson has served on the school board for the past eight years.

“I have made diligent efforts to listen to the students, parents, teachers, administrators and taxpayers in Zone 2 and throughout Wilson County. I have worked to meet the needs of the children and citizens who I serve by staying informed and using sound judgment,” Robinson said. “While not every problem can be fully resolved and not everyone will agree with every decision made, I am fully committed to doing my very best to make the best decisions possible to improve the educational process and the performance of each and every child in Zone 2 and in Wilson County.”

Robinson said he strives each day to maintain the trust of fellow board members and Wilson County commissioners, so when he discusses the needs of Wilson County Schools or the approach that should be taken to solve a problem, they will listen. In addition to attending all school board work sessions and regular meetings, Robinson attended education, finance and budget committee meetings, as well as Wilson County Commission meetings. Robinson said it is through the relationships with commissioners the school board is able to work together to get funding and approval to meet the required educational standards and modern facilities for students.

During Robinson’s eight years on the board, the new Lebanon High School was completed, the new Watertown High School was built and Springdale Elementary School was built. Watertown Elementary School, Southside School, Tuckers Crossroads School, Carroll-Oakland School, Rutland Elementary School and Gladeville Elementary School were renovated. Gladeville Middle School is expected to be complete in August 2019. A major renovation plan for Watertown Middle School was prepared and will be prioritized in the next series of building updates.

Robinson said he was fortunate to follow in the footsteps of his father, Brownie Robinson, when he took over the head football coaching position at Watertown High School in 1974. Brownie Robinson was in the first group of inductees into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame in 2016, and Bill Robinson was in the second group recently inducted in May. His wife of 51 years, Shirley Hudson Robinson, retired from teaching after 25 years with Wilson County Schools. He has three daughters who graduated from Watertown High School, two grandchildren currently enrolled in Wilson County Schools and two sons-in-law who are teachers.

Zone 2 encompasses Lebanon High School, MAP Academy, Southside School, Watertown Elementary School, Watertown High School and Watertown Middle School. Robinson said it’s his desire to continue to put his knowledge, experience and leadership to work for the next four years as the school board member for Zone 2. Matthew Mock and David Burks challenged Robinson for the Zone 2 seat in the Wilson County General Election on Aug. 2. Early voting will be July 13-28.