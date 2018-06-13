Bush announces campaign for re-election as District 8 commissioner

The district broadly covers the territory from Old Hickory Lake on the north; Saundersville Ferry Road, Vanderbilt Road and North Green Hill Road on the east; Springmont Boulevard, Brookside Drive and Lakeshore Drive on the west; and Willoughby Station Boulevard on the south.

Bush has served the area since September 2006 when he ran to improve emergency services in the county. He maintains he has been the strongest conservative voice on the commission for fiscal responsibility and efficient, transparent ethical operations.

“Our largest expenditure in the county is for education, and I have been active in ensuring that there are sufficient funds to provide quality teaching,” Bush said. “In 2008 when the school district faced a $1 million shortfall in its budget, I discovered $1.3 million of excess funds in the sanitation fund, recommending that we transfer it to the education budget. This resulted in saving the jobs of teachers and coaches.

“When teachers were unfairly terminated without any explanation my wife, Carol, made a presentation to the school board recommending significant change in these policies. Wasteful spending by the school district on school construction is a persistent issue. Accordingly, I have always recommended less money on brick and mortar and more funds for teacher salaries.

“I have always fought to fund essential services like fire and emergency response and will continue to make sure that our senior citizens are served rapidly and efficiently by ambulance and rescue services. I have supported improved public services, resulting in additional fire stations and school resource officers in every school to improve the safety of our students. Our ISO ratings have improved and reduced the property insurance premiums for every citizen.

“I believe in integrity and transparency in government, which contributed to my appointment as the first chairman of the Wilson County Ethics Committee and the first chair of the Wilson County Audit Committee. I have fought against the conflicts of interest that erode trust in government; this persistence leading to the state government response of tighter restrictions on conflicts.

“I have always been independent throughout my 10-year tenure as commissioner. This permits objectivity in decisions affecting our community. My opponent is an employee of the county.

“I advocate balanced budgets and will fight to improve the budgeting and financial planning functions of the county. Against my counsel and corresponding vote, the commission voted to increase the property tax on every home two years ago. This was unnecessary and put unused funds into the county bank account at the expense of our senior citizens who are on a fixed income.

“In the final analysis, I believe elected officials must be objective and without conflicts of interest, must be fiscally conservative and spend citizens’ money more carefully than even their own and be fair to all their constituents.

“I understand business and cost control, the benefit of 10 years as a banker and 20 years as a chief financial officer for multiple international software companies. As a successful leader, I created my own travel service company and built it for 10 years, ultimately selling it to a publicly traded company.”

Bush has earned multiple awards and licenses during his public and private career, including the 2014 Freedom Award for conservative local leadership. As a financial professional, he earned the Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses and has advised many families on financial planning.

Bush attended Yale University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration in finance. As a young man, he was active in Boy Scouts and earned the highest honor of Eagle Scout.

“Carol and I have lived in District 8 for 18 years. I believe in the high calling of public service and voting. I look forward to continue serving the citizens of Wilson County for the next four years,” Bush said.

Bush is challenged by Kevin Costley for the District 8 commissioner’s seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.