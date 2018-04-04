logo

Politics

Wilson County Tea Party plans meet and greet

Staff Reports • Updated Apr 5, 2018 at 8:00 AM

The Wilson County Tea Party will hold its Meet and Greet the Candidates event April 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Music Valley Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. 

All voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District are invited. 

“This year’s countywide elections Aug. 2 promise to be the most exciting in years,” said Tom Hoffman with the Wilson County Tea Party. “Many more vigorous candidates from all political persuasions are running, including conservatives, liberals, independents, Republicans and Democrats. Our Meet and Greet the Candidates will provide you an opportunity to meet candidates one-on-one in a relaxed casual setting and to ask them the burning questions that are of greatest concern to you.”

The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Tea Party and newly revitalized Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party. 

For more information, call Rob Joines at 615-305-5455 or Hoffman at 615-403-0010.

 

Recommended for You