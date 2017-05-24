Hayes attends historic Jefferson Gathering Worship Service, CNN Christian, Second Amendment event

They were both closed events for selected leaders from across the county.

The Jefferson Gathering is named after Thomas Jefferson, who asked Congress for official use of the U.S. Capitol for Sunday services in 1800, because it was the largest building in Washington at the time. The Jefferson Gathering services continued for 69 years and ended with President Ulysses S. Grant in 1869. The worship service was revived in August 2014 for elected representatives and special guests.

“It was a great honor to be able to attend a worship service in our nation’s capitol. Seeing the large number of elected representatives come together to worship Christ is a memory that I will always cherish,” said Hayes. “In addition, it was truly heart warming to see those elected to office taking time to pray for the direction of our county, and that our nation will once again return to the Judeo-Christian values our founders used when creating our constitutional republic.”

The CNN event, “the Gospel and a Sidearm,” was a town hall event at the University Club in Washington. Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney, sponsored the event, which featured a panel discussion about Biblical scripture and the Second Amendment. The town hall meeting will air on CNN on a later date to be determined.

“Our nation is at a crossroad,” Hayes said. “We have those who are determined to disarm our citizens, and they have now begun to manipulate scripture to justify their attack on our God-given rights. It was said at the event that Americans now hold the Second Amendment above scripture. While I greatly appreciated the opportunity to attend the event, I reminded everyone there that our rights come from God, not man, and these rights are enumerated in the Constitution. Our founding fathers used the laws of Moses in creating our nation’s founding documents and our rights. America is the last hope for freedom in the world, and if we lose our republic, there may never be another one created.”

Hayes is running for state representative in District 57 and cited the main reasons for announcing his campaign were “to help families who are struggling because of establishment politicians and special-interest groups benefiting from backroom deals while hurting the public, the gas tax and to protect the children of our community.”

For more information on the Hayes campaign visit jeremyhghayes.com.