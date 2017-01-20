Poll shows majority of Tennesseans oppose Affordable Care Act repeal

According to the poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling for the Alliance, 67 percent of respondents favor a plan with provisions to protect people with pre-existing conditions, keep costs low and protect those who are currently covered through the ACA.

“In this type of highly polarized political climate, it’s extremely rare to have this much consensus, especially on an issue that’s been this divisive and combative” said Jim Williams of North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling. “These numbers are a clear sign people are very concerned.”

Williams reviewed the poll results, which surveyed 840 Tennessee voters and had a 3.4 percent margin of error, in a Thursday call with members of the media from across Tennessee.

Top lines include:

• 58 percent oppose cutting off funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides health centers offering birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care for millions of women.

• 74 percent strongly oppose allowing insurance companies to charge people in their 50s and 60s much more for insurance coverage than is currently allowed. Another 13 percent somewhat oppose such a move, certain to be key to America’s large, aging, Baby Boomer generation. 78 percent oppose allowing companies to deny coverage for preexisting conditions.

• 76 percent oppose eliminating provisions that provide routine check-ups including cancer screenings, mammograms, and wellness checks for children.

• 70 percent oppose elimination of funding for health coverage that will result in almost 30 million American losing their health insurance, including 4 million children.

• 74 percent oppose the GOP proposals that would include an immediate $500 billion tax cut for big business and the wealthy. Sixty-one percent strongly oppose the provision that would further eliminate tax credits to help low and moderate income people buy their own coverage, while simultaneously increasing their taxes by up to $3,800 per year.

Knoxville resident Kristina McLean, a cancer survivor, joined the call to ask U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander to justify his votes to the 1.2 million Tennesseans with pre-existing conditions.

“Surviving breast cancer pretty much means I have the biggest pre-existing condition you can have,” McLean said. “There are not a lot that are higher.”

“I want him to explain to me how I’m going to get by if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement plan,” she said. “I’d like him to come back to Tennessee and look me in the eye and tell me how his plan will help us.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said Thursday in a statement he voted for final passage of a budget resolution to repeal and replace the ACA.

“The Affordable Care Act has led to high premiums, rising out-of-pocket costs and reduced choice across the Volunteer State, and I am pleased Congress has initiated the repeal and replace process,” said Corker. “We need a health care system that works for the American people, and I am encouraged that the debate has shifted in recent weeks from ‘repeal only’ to ‘repeal and replace’ in a thoughtful and deliberative manner. It is important to provide the incoming Trump administration, including its top health care official Dr. Tom Price, with time to review the regulatory and legislative steps needed to replace the Affordable Care Act with a responsible alternative that works well for Tennesseans and does not waste taxpayer resources.”

Corker said Title II of the 2017 budget resolution instructs House and Senate committees with jurisdiction over the ACA to develop legislation that would reduce the budget deficit by at least $1 billion each in the next 10 years. The resulting reconciliation legislation is expected to include language to repeal and replace the ACA. Corker withdrew his amendment late Wednesday night, which would have extended the deadline for reconciliation instructions, following assurances from Senate leadership that Congress will follow a responsible timeline for replacing the health care law.

The Alliance for Healthcare Security is a national coalition of nurses, caregivers, patients and health care advocates that works to educate consumers on the importance of the Affordable Care Act.