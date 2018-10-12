Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather conditions. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

This cheese-inspired litter of kittens is the purr-fect pairing of sweet and sassy. Valentina – or Val for short – is a playful orange-and-white tabby that weighs almost 5 pounds. She enjoys running, climbing, jumping and playing around with the other kittens. This little lady can be a talker; she wants to make sure everyone knows she is here. Val does give love bites when she enjoys her human time. She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and has started her kitten vaccines. Come meet this special young lady and match her to the family for $75.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Little Bit, Valentina and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, find New Leash on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ranger is a golden retriever mix, but he is a black dog. In rescue, not everything is as it appears, so volunteers had to take their best educated guess. Ranger is happy to meet all people, just like a golden. He is the size and shape of a golden and has wavy curly hair like a golden. So at least let’s agree he is a retriever mix. Ranger is about 3 years old, neutered, current on shots and heartworm negative. He plays with excitement and energy, so he would need an active family home and a fenced yard. Sometimes other dogs cannot handle his energy, and a single-dog home would be best. For the “golden opportunity” to meet this boy, please call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Annabelle is a special pretty calico-and-white kitty about 4-5 months old. She was trapped in an area where feral cats were trapped. But her foster soon realized Annabelle was more tame than feral – just a bit shy and scared. She has been spayed, tested feline leukemia negative and started on shots. Her calm, quiet manner made the foster a bit more curious, and it was thought Annabelle was deaf. It turns out that she is just a calm, easy-going kitty who doesn’t react to sounds quickly. But she is happy to meet anyone and purr when she sees them. This sweetie needs an inside home to be safe, and she is happy as an inside kitty. Anyone looking for a quiet, calm companion kitty, consider Annabelle. For information, call or text the foster at 615-495-8531.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Durango came to the shelter about a month ago after he was found by an employee at a local car dealership with his front leg stuck in his collar, which resulted in serious injuries. Durango got the medical attention he so badly needed. Durango has healed, and he awaits his hair to grow back. Despite what Durango has been through, he has the sweetest personality and the brightest eyes. His favorite things include snuggling and playing with toy mice. Durango would love to find a family who will shower him with love and attention.

Durango is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations and flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Durango or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.