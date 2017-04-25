Bark in the Park set for May 13

Admission to the event is free, and it features food, music and fun for the whole family, including pets.

For people, there will be food, craft vendors, games, contests, giveaways, music and a silent auction. For pets, there will be treats, food, pet tags, toys, rabies vaccinations, lure chasing, an agility area and “pawcasso,” or paw print art.

The pet parade, which is also free, will be at about 1-2 p.m. Costumes, bandannas and tutus are encouraged.

Rabies vaccinations will be given by Lebanon Animal Hospital. Thanks to a donor, up to 100 rabies will be given for free, after the first 100, rabies vaccines will be $5 each.

The Fast Cat Lure Course will be $10 for one run or $15 for two runs.

There are no breed restrictions on dogs. All friendly leashed dogs will be welcome at the event.

In previous years, there was an admission fee. Organizers hope the free admission will encourage more people to come out and support New Leash on Life.

For more information about the event, visit newleashonline.org or facebook.com/newleashonline.