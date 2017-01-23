Pets of the week

But all of that is over now. She is now ready to retire into a quiet home as the only animal. Millie is showing signs of wanting to interact with other dogs, however, she is still intimidated by them. Millie has been through a lot but has opened up a great deal and is showing signs of trusting in people. She even seems to get excited when children come to meet her. Millie is an 8-year-old white-and-brown Labrador and pit bull mix, and she weighs almost 67 pounds.

Millie enjoys hanging out inside and lounging in one of the director’s office chairs. Someone should probably be prepared for her to take over one of their chairs if she comes to live with them.

Millie is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. If anyone comes and meets her, volunteers are pretty sure they’ll fall in love.

Thanks to a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Millie can be adopted for $40 with an approved application. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

What a wonderful band of brothers these three boys are. Sasha, Smokey and Bubba were found with their umbilical cords still attached when their mom got scared and ran away but didn’t come back. The family who found them five years ago bottle fed them and took care of them until now when they had issues come up and could no longer keep them. Bubba – also called Bledsoe because of where they were found – is a fabulous black-and-white domestic longhair that weighs almost 13 pounds. He is the shyest of the three and looks to the brothers for safety but loves to snuggle and get attention. Bubba is litter-box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Meet this awesome young man and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation. These three brothers have only known each other until now, however, volunteers know it will be difficult to find someone able to take all three and do not expect them to go together.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Millie, Bubba and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, there’s something special about a guy that owns his own tux, right? Meet Tanner, a special guy. Tanner’s sister was adopted, but this handsome boy is still looking for a home. He’s ready to party like it’s 2017 – so maybe his new home is coming soon? Tanner is neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. He has excellent inside manners – the perfect party guest. Everyone knows they’re not going to keep their New Year’s resolution, but Tanner won’t judge. For information, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099 or email adhenning@earthlink.net. The adoption fee is $50.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Kong and Zilla, two brothers that are bonded and will only be adopted together. Kong and Zilla were recently rescued from a nearby animal control. Their hold time was up, and only rescue would save their lives. They were fostered by a responsible rescuer. They are now house and crate trained. The boys are great with other dogs and children. And they are fully vetted, neutered and micro-chipped. A home with a fenced yard is required, and a comfy couch would be nice, too. These two boys would love that. For information on Kong and Zilla, contact Andy at 615-579-8668.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Ash and Daisy are not from the same litter or the even the same rescue, but they do not realize that. They have been together since they were pups, bonding and learning to depend on each other while roaming the streets looking for attention. They finally ended up together at Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter. Volunteers want to find them a forever home where they can remain together.

Daisy, a German shepherd mix, is around 4-5 years old, spayed and current on her shots. Ash, is a black Labrador mix, around 3-4 years, neutered and fully vaccinated. They are well behaved but need a home with no cats. Their adoption fee is $75. Please call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet them or come during “open hours” Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.