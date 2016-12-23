Pets of the Week

Starla is a wonderful 2-year-old black-and-white Great Dane mix that weighs only 105 pounds. That’s pretty small for a Great Dane. She has that sweet face that just beckons for love and attention; she can’t wait to look someone in the eyes and then give them a hug. Starla can also be playful, which is so cute to watch, with her awkwardness and enthusiasm. She is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone can adopt this beautiful girl for only $40, thanks to a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

If someone has room in their heart and home for Starla, she would love to meet.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Megan is a sassy black-and-white, domestic medium hair that was born in September and weighs a little more than 3 pounds. She came to New Leash on Life with her brother, Drew, looking from a warm home to call her own.

Megan loves to play with her brother and can get quite vocal when she does. She is adjusting well to her new surroundings, however, she did take a little more time then Drew. Megan has come out of her shell and is always looking for love and attention.

She is litter box trained, and will be spayed, micro-chipped and has started her kitten vaccines. Anyone can meet this young lady and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not sure whether they are ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Starla, Megan and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

During December, anyone can help New Leash by making a donation to the New Leash on Life Holiday Gift Tree. Gifts made to the Holiday Gift Tree will help continue the mission and will be matched up to $10,000. Visit nlolgifttree.org for more information.

At Country K-9 Rescue, there’s Teddy, one of a litter of five of Kim’s kitties. This handsome group of five is all boys. They are about 6 months old and were raised inside for a couple of months. They are healthy, neutered, current on shots and wormed. The foster can handle them with no problem but they may be a bit shy with strangers. But they will respond to a familiar person and placed quickly. For information on these kittens, contact the foster, Kim, at 615-403-4699. The litter also has orange tabbies and black fuzzies.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Jellybean. Now doesn’t just saying that name make anyone smile? Well, wait till you meet this fun gal in person. She’s all about being happy and having fun. Jellybean is spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She is about 2 years old and medium sized. She looks all white but has some brown spots here and there, too. Jellybean gets along well with other dogs and meets strangers with a friendly “howdy-do.”

For information on Jellybean, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs, contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com or call 877-449-5395 and a volunteer will go over available help.