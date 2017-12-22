Tennessee State Parks to offer free guided ‘first-day hikes’

Fifty-five state parks will offer a free, guided hike as part of the annual nationwide First-Day Hikes event.

“From midnight hikes to historical tours to kayak paddles, Tennessee State Parks offer a unique activity for every outdoor enthusiast,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of parks and conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our First-Day Hikes can be the beginning of a New Year’s resolution for better health and wellness in 2018.”

Hikes will be offered at some parks Dec. 31 and throughout the day Jan. 1. Some hikes will be about one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage will hold two New Year’s hikes. The first will be Dec. 31 from 7-9 p.m. with a hike around Couchville Lake in the moonlight to ring in the New Year. It’s for adults 18 and older and costs $3.50 per person. The group will meet at the picnic shelter in Area 2. For more information or to register, call 615-885-2422.

The New Year’s Day hike will be from 1-3 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park with a two-mile stroll around Couchville Like’s arboretum trail. Hikers will meet at the kiosk at Area 2. For more information or to register, call 615-885-2422.

Cedars of Lebanon will have a New Year’s Day hike from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on the Cedar Forest Trail. Hikers will meet at the first parking lot past the park office. The two-mile hike is described as moderate with some elevation climb. Hikers will meander through limestone sinkholes and outcroppings with hopes to spot a deer or two. Hikers are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes. After the hike, the group will meet in front of a fire and have hot chocolate at Shelter 1. The hike is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, call 615-443-2769 or email Park Ranger Shauna Bridgers at shauna.bridgers@tn.gov.

Tennessee State Parks’ First-Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First-Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. Last January, more than 60,000 people took part in a First-Day Hike across the country.

Tennessee State Park visitors are encouraged to share photos from their hike on social media with the hashtag #resolutiontohike.