CHURCH HILL - Lotus Virginia Arnold, 91, passed away on June 26, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Lotus was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She enjoyed canning, working in her garden, quilting, and playing the accordion. She also had a green thumb when it came to growing beautiful flowers. Everyone that knew Lotus knew that she loved her family with everything in her and always put every one’s needs before her own. Her Great-Granddaughter Kinley was the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Hiram Arnold; parents, Jesse L. and Virdie Ann Smith; six brothers, Huey Smith, Raymond Smith, Tillman Smith, Calvin Smith, Earl Smith, Jessee Smith, Jr.; sister, Elsie Caldwell.

Lotus survived by her five children, Stanley Arnold and wife Cheri, Randy Arnold, Steven Arnold, Valerie Queener and husband Dan, and Lisa Arnold; two grandchildren, Kelsey Arnold, Danielle Pendleton and husband Cory; two great grandchildren, Addyson Pendleton and Kinley Pendleton; brothers, Roosevelt Smith and D. L. Smith and wife Joann; several special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Joel Arnold officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be Kelsey Arnold, Randy Arnold, Dan Queener, Steven Arnold, Stanley Arnold, Cory Pendleton and Joel Arnold.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for all of their help and care.

