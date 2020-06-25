ROGERSVILLE - Mary Lee Absher Turner, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville after an extended illness.

She was a member of Howe's Chapel Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Turner; parents, James and Lula Ferrell Absher; brothers, Coy Absher, Harley Absher and Doyle Absher.

She is survived by her nieces, Glenda Baines and husband, Paul Barber, Angela Wallace and husband, Jeff R., Michelle Simpson and husband, Nathan; sisters-in-law, Eileen Absher and Linda Absher; nephew, David F. Jones and wife, Debbie, and Eddie Woods; very special great-nephew, Austin Wallace; several cousins.

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins and David F. Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

