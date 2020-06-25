NICKELSVILLE, VA - Carl Henry Price, Jr., 63 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 3, 1956 to the late Carl Henry Price, Sr. and Gertrude (Maddux) Price.

Carl’s survivors include his wife, Kay Price, Nickelsville, VA; sister, Carolyn Bishop (Daniel), Big Stone Gap, VA; step-son, John Wright, Kingsport, TN; sisters-in-law, Ann Franklin, Kingsport, TN, Libby White (Drew) Nashville, TN; step-grandchildren, Brittany Wright (Chad), Cody Wright (Jordan), Dustin Wright, Evan Wright (Samantha); step great-grandchildren, Jessie, Eli, and James and many, many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ted Hagen and Rev. Randy Webb officiating.

A graveside service will be held immediately following the funeral service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guest register is available for the Price family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

