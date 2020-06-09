KINGSPORT - William Powell Williams, 83, left this world for his forever home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 27, 1936 in Scott County, VA.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, served in the US Navy, and retired from the Mead after working there for 35 years. William enjoyed playing pool, working crossword puzzles, and watching the Atlanta Braves.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Marie Williams and son Tommy Williams.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Gail Hutson and husband Terry; sons, Gary Williams and wife Christine and Greg Williams and wife Tammy; brother, Paul Kaywood; sister, Martha Thacker; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and special friend, Jim Fields.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.

William will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Dewy Shaffer officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Williams family.