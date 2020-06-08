GATE CITY, VA - Edith Pauline Cassell, 98, of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at Nova Healthcare Center.

Pauline was born in Scott County, VA on December 1, 1921 to the late Martin J. and Eugenia Stapleton Wood. In addition to her parents, her husband, Emmit G. Cassell; sisters, Lou Jane Gilmer and Sister Mary Martin (Elizabeth); brothers, Clarence, Walter, and Roy preceded her in death.

Pauline lived the majority of her life in the Big Moccasin community before moving to Gate City later in life. She was a faithful member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She loved gardening, going to Carter Fold to dance, and playing with her grandchildren when they were young.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Walter Martin and wife Lynn and Benny Roger and wife Diane; three granddaughters, Mia and husband Michael Fields, Lindsay and husband Aaron Roberts, and Jessica and husband Andy Barnett; three great-grandchildren, Sydney Fields, River Roberts, and Landon Barnett; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery with Father Timothy Drake officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Nova Healthcare in Weber City.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 139 Linda Street, Gate City, VA 24251 or to the charity of your choosing.

An online guest register is available for the Cassell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edith Pauline Cassell.