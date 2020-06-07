Vincent Junior Hill

Vincent retired from TRW and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He was the owner of Phipps Bend Country Kitchen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Carolyn Hill; parents, Robert & Irene Arnett Hill; sister, Kathy Hartley; brother, Wade Hill.

Vincent is survived by his daughters, Susan Chambers (Sean) and Stacie Hill Looney (Thomas); grandchild, Sydney Chambers; sister, Debbie Sams (Bob); brother, Richard Hill; special nieces, Penny Davis (Troy) and Kellie Lawson; great nieces, Alix Lawson and Myrtle Lawson; great nephews, Micah Davis, Dakota Davis, and Chris Lawson.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the cabin. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Skelton, John Wayne Housewright, Bob Smith, and Glen Hobbs.

