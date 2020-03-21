It is with a heavy heart that the family of Patty Lee Carroll Fisher announces her passing on March 18, 2020.

Patty lived a remarkable life of 75 years. She was born March 27, 1944 in Kingsport, Tennessee where she resided until her retirement from AFG Industries in 2002. She and her husband Ervin then moved to Pawley's Island, South Carolina. In 2010 they relocated to Cumming, GA, and most recently lived in Woodstock, GA.

Patty will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 wonderful years, Ervin Fisher and her daughters, Karen Mabry Brunke (husband Dave) and Debra Mabry Davidson (husband Michael). Patty will also be fondly remembered by her stepchildren Matt Fisher (wife Crystal,) Sarah Fisher Ezell (husband Jason,) Brian Fisher, and Sean Farrell (wife Jenee), as well as her stepsister Shelia Fisher Fankhauser (husband Doug) and many cousins. Patty generously loved and will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Matt Brunke, Andrew and Cooper Davidson, Carter Ezell, Harper Grace and William Fisher, Sam and Joshua Farrell, Eileen Fisher Somerville (husband Travis and children Zachary and Dylan) and Stephanie Fisher. Patty was predeceased by her parents Paul W. Carroll and Edna Harkleroad Carroll.

A celebration of Patty's life will be planned and announced at a future date.

Those who so desire may make a memorial tribute donation to North Fulton Community Charities to help fight hunger at https://nfcchelp.org/donate/.