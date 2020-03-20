Coy Moore, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020 at 5:23 am at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Coy is preceded in death by his son, Leonard Ralph Moore; father, Leonard Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Moore; son, Coy Wayne Moore (Julia); daughters, Angela Holbrook (Everette) and Virginia Moore; mother, Arbutus Moore; granddaughters, Tiffany Hylton, Brittany Moore, Cherry Ravon VanHoorebek, Marilyn Moore, Marissa Moore, Cassandra Deloach , Catherine Deloach and Felicity Cottrell; grandsons, Terry Frye and Aidan Cottrell; great grandsons, Ares Jenkins Gabriel A Triplett, Sebastian Foust and Noah Van Hoorebek; great granddaughters, Mia Foust and Elaina Foust.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jay Ledbetter officiating.

A graveside service will follow at the Moore family cemetery in Clintwood, VA at 3:30pm with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:20pm.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Moore family.