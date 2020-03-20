CHURCH HILL – Baby Adalie Brynn Connell went to her heavenly home on March 18, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Adalie is survived by her loving parents, Christopher and Amy Hilliard Connell; brothers, Emmerich and Aeson Connell; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Kim Connell and parental grandmother, Angie Leetch; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Beth Hilliard; along with several loving family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.

