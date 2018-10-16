Virginia Newsom passed away Oct. 15, 2018 at age 93.

Pallbearers will be Mike Wright, Marty Sullins, Kevin Garvin, Zachary Patton and Ray Covington.

Mrs. Newsom is survived by her children, Gail Zimmer-Johnson, James H. (Sherrie) Newsom Jr.; grandchildren, Tony (Chrissy) Johnson, Steven (Kim Knight) Newsom, Emily Zimmer (Veronica Sanchez); great-grandchildren, Daniel Johnson (Toni Roberts), Jessica Johnson (Kevin) Garvin; great-great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Garvin, Maddux McGill, Ana Grace Smith; sisters, Margaret (Arnold) Scantland, Louise (Bill) Scantland; brothers, Walter (Mary Jo) Shrum, Gene Allen Shrum, Rhea Garret Shrum; several nieces and nephews; loved ones she considered her special children, Anita Wilson, Larry “Woodchuck” Leverett; and her church family at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Newsom Sr.; grandson, Little Jimmy Newsom III; mother, Mary Elizabeth Shrum; brothers, Robert Shrum, Billy Shrum, Reese Shrum; and sister, Jewell Brown.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

