Vondell Evelyn Green Lancaster

Mrs. Lancaster passed away Oct. 14, 2018 at age 89.

Mrs. Lancaster was born Sept. 19, 1929 in Pleasant Shade. She attended Carthage High School and Tennessee Tech University, where she studied music. Mrs. Lancaster was a thankful, Christian homemaker who delighted in her role as a wife and mother. She served in many capacities as a supporter and encourager for her husband and children. She loved music and the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of the Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Shade.

Mrs. Lancaster is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jim Lancaster; daughter Lucy (Ewin) Cowley, of Kelso; sons, Jim (Debi) Lancaster, of Watertown, John (Penny) Lancaster, of Lebanon; son-in-law Glenn Oldham, of Fayetteville; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Celia Oldham; infant daughter, Sally Jane Lancaster; great-grandson, John Rob Byrd; parents, James Alexander Green and Opal Sloan Green; brother, Hugh Green; and two sisters, Cornelia Porter and Irma Carter.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southern Manor.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

