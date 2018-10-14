Charles Judson Caplenor

Visitation with the Caplenor family will be Monday from 3-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Mr. Caplenor, 86 years young, of the Flat Rock community, passed away Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at his home with his family at his side.

Charles was born May 15, 1932 in the Flat Rock community of Wilson County, son of the late William Caplenor and Mary Stonecipher Caplenor. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Caplenor and Johnny Caplenor.

Charles married Jean Kemp on Aug. 1, 1956.

Brother Charles became a born-again Christian at the age of 13. He was baptized in the Cumberland River at the Rome Bridge. Charles was a member of the Rome Baptist Church, where he served as an active deacon until his death. Mr. Caplenor graduated from Smith County High School in Carthage, where he lettered in football for four years. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Charles was a lifelong farmer and loved fishing, football and car racing.

Mr. Caplenor is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Kemp Caplenor, of Flat Rock; four daughters, Micky Norman, and husband, John, of Tullahoma, Betty Scruggs, and husband, Bill, of Cookeville, Connie Gibbs, and husband, Steve, of Mt. Juliet, Tammy Mofield, and husband, Mike, of Rock City; 10 grandchildren, Jay (Heidi) Norman, Matthew (Emily) Norman, Mary (Jonathan) Lidstrom, Trent Willmore, Judson Mofield, Martin Mofield, Mallory Mofield, Zach (Megan) Gibbs, Laurel Scruggs, Kacie Scruggs; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella Lidstrom, Madalin Lidstrom, Joslynn Lidstrom, Lily Norman, Abe Norman, Jack Norman, Sam Norman, Marlee Scruggs; sister, Geraldine (B.J.) Reich, of Flat Rock; sisters-in-law, Flora Caplenor, Evelyn Taylor; brothers-in-law, Buddy Kemp, James Kemp; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gibbs, Bill Scruggs, Mark Caplenor, John Norman, Mike Mofield, Jay Norman, Matt Norman, Trent Willmore, Judson Mofield, Martin Mofield and Zach Gibbs.

Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Rome Baptist Church, Boyd Mitchell and Mack Gann.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

