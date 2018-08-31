logo

Obituary

George Houston King

Staff Reports • Aug 31, 2018 at 1:07 PM

Funeral services for Mr. King will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Bill Owen officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services in Hunter Memorial Park.

Mr. King, age 71, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning at Carrick Glen Assisted Living in Mt. Juliet. 

Born Oct. 12, 1946 in Fort Pierce, Florida, he was the son of the late Lloyd Jackson King and Margaret Almond King. He was a retired equipment salesman and a member of Comer Lodge No. 417 in Watertown. 

George is survived by his wife, Fran Hunt King, of Watertown; stepson, Charles Edward Hawkins, of Missouri; and sister-in-law, Susie Hunt, of Delaware. 

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos