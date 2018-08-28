Mary Ruth McPeak

Mrs. McPeak, age 85, of Athens, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. McPeak was born May 14, 1933 in Lebanon to Guy Marshall Agee and Jessie Lee Agee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl McPeak; sister, Jean Graham; and brothers, Billy Agee and LeRoy Agee.

Mrs. McPeak is survived by her children, Janie Smith, and her husband, Earlana Shields, and her husband, Carlton McPeak, and his wife, Robby Joe McPeak, and his wife; grandchildren, Billy Earl Carver, Joe Carver, Katie McPeak, Clayton McPeak, Charlie McPeak, David McPeak, Matthew McPeak, Ben McPeak, James Smithm Marshall Smith; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Agee; and several nieces and nephews.

