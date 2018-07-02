Sammie Bradshaw Major

Mrs. Major, age 91, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Pavilion in Lebanon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Robert Bradshaw and Carrie Jones Bradshaw; husband, Will Allen Major; sister, Dorothy Brown; brothers, Robert Bradshaw, James Bradshaw; and infant brother, Roy Bradshaw.

She is survived by her sons, Allen (Renee) Major, Roy (Diane) Major, Dan (Lori) Major; grandchildren, Lori (Kenneth) Hackett, Brad (Bonnie) Major, Luke Major, Josh Major, Seth Major, Jared (Summer) Major, Carrie Major, Travis Major; great-grandchildren, Will and Logan Hackett, Zeb and Knox Major, Carter and Addison Major; loving sister, Mildred Manning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Hearthside, the Pavilion Lebanon and Kindred Hospice.

Mrs. Major was a homemaker and former sales associate with Seat's Studio. She was the oldest member of Adams Grove Church of Christ and was an old timer with the Wilson County Fair. She was on the board of directors for Wilson County Farm Bureau and a member of the Norene FCE Home Demonstration Club.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

